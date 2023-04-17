We previously talked about how India, despite being one of the world's biggest motorcycle markets, has been missing out on some of the most popular, performance-oriented models from Yamaha. That said, this could all soon be about to change, as premium Yamaha models such as the MT-07 and YZF-R7 were recently showcased to Indian dealers.

Expected to hit the market in the second half of 2023, the MT-07 and YZF-R7 will surely serve as solid additions to the premium big bike segment in India. In other parts of the globe, as well as in neighboring Asian markets, the 650cc to 700cc class of motorcycles is widely regarded as the most versatile, in that the models here have just enough power to keep up with bigger bikes, but are light and maneuverable enough to ride within the city.

Having said that, eager Indian customers looking to get their hands on the Yamaha MT-07 and YZF-R7 can now head over to select dealers who have opened unofficial bookings for the two middleweight models. Depending on the dealership, token amounts range from anywhere between Rs 10,000 ($122 USD) to Rs 20,000 ($244 USD).

For those unfamiliar with Yamaha's 700cc platform, the bikes share a 689cc parallel-twin cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. It produces 73 horsepower at 8,750rpm and 47 pound-feet of torque at 6,500rpm. The R7 is a fully faired motorbike with low clip-ons and high rearsets, whilst the MT-07 is a naked streetfighter with an upright rider triangle.

The MT-07 and R7 have dual-channel ABS with a pair of 298mm front discs and a single 245mm rear disc. The R7 has superior front forks, consisting of inverted units, but the MT-07 has typical telescopic forks. That being said, the monoshock, as well as the 17-inch wheels wrapped with 120/70 front and 180/55 rear tires, are shared by the Yamaha 700 siblings.

With all that on the table, Yamaha has yet to reveal official pricing for the 700cc middleweight models. Despite this, Yamaha has yet to release official pricing for the 700cc middleweight versions. Nonetheless, when the two bikes are released in India, the YZF-R7 will compete with the Kawasaki Ninja 650, Honda CBR650R, and others. Meanwhile, the MT-07 will lock horns with the likes of the Kawasaki Z650 and Triumph Trident 660 .