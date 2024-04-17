On July 26, 2009, Max Biaggi took on the Brno Circuit aboard his trusty Aprilia RSV4, and snatched victory that day. Biaggi and the rest of the Aprilia team didn’t know it at the time, but they had just started an amazing winning streak for the Italian manufacturer.

As Aprilia explains it, Biaggi’s win at Brno during the 2009 season was the “start of one of the most victorious stories ever for a single model.” Indeed, Aprilia would go on to take three rider and four manufacturer titles, scoring 44 wins and 102 podiums. Today, Aprilia’s no longer on the WorldSBK grid, but continues to put up a valiant effort in the MotoGP. With two out of three riders currently in the top 10, Aprilia’s hoping for this level of success to happen once again.

And what better way to pay tribute to a legendary racer and iconic motorcycle than with a modern-day tribute to Max Biaggi’s race-winning machine? This is exactly what Aprilia unveiled during the Austin MotoGP round, with special editions of its Factory models, namely the RSV4 Factory and Tuono V4 Factory.

Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro - Aprilia RSV4 Factory SE-09 SBK

Dubbed the SE-09 SBK series, these limited-edition machines were unveiled for the very first time at the Circuit of The Americas, with Aprilia Racing factory riders Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales gracing the unveiling with their presence.

Beneath the surface, the SE-09 SBK special editions are pretty much the same as their standard counterparts. However, Aprilia’s decided to sprinkle a few special touches. Apart from the replica livery, the SE-09 SBK models come with a carbon front brake air intake like those found in MotoGP race bikes. There’s also a full-carbon front fender. Each example will have its unique number stamped onto the fuel tank.

Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory SE-09 SBK

On their own, the Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 Factory already command quite a premium. But the SE-09 SBK models are only a couple hundred bucks more expensive than their standard counterparts. For reference, the RSV4 Factory SE-09 SBK carries an MSRP of $26,499 USD, while the Tuono V4 Factory SE-09 SBK retails for $19,999 USD.

Special edition releases like Aprilia’s SE-09 SBK series undoubtedly set the stage for collectors and enthusiasts alike to go wild. Not only do they pay tribute to the brand’s rich racing legacy, they also represent the intersection between cutting-edge performance and race-proven pedigree.

And the bikes come on the heels of Aprilia's own Maverick Vinales securing the COTA win. Maybe the team is looking to reclaim the streak?