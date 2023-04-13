There are some extremely rare bikes that don’t come up for sale very often—so when they do, it’s An Occasion. Without question, the Ducati Desmosedici RR is one of these bikes. While super tricked-out superbike homologation specials have been a thing for decades, the 2004 announcement that Ducati was about to create what would essentially be a street version of its then-current MotoGP bike was a revelation. Production started in 2006, and a total of 1,500 of those ultra-rare, race-bred machines were ever made.

Before today, the last time we saw one of these masterpieces come up for sale was in August, 2020, where it was up for auction and the bid was up to $31,500 at the time of writing. The unit for sale in 2020 was number 780, and it had a grand total of 3,000 miles on the clock—low miles, for sure, but certainly indicative that someone had put in at least a few laps to get to know this bike’s personality.

It’s now April 13, 2023, and a different Desmosedici RR is currently looking for a new home. Produced in 2008, this bike has a total of 10,207 kilometers (about 6,342.34 miles) on the clock. It’s unit number 693 out of 1,500 ever made, and you can clearly see the engraved number plaque in the photoset included in the listing.

Gallery: 2008 Ducati Desmosedici RR

8 Photos

This particular bike is offered for sale in Girona, Spain, which is slightly northeast of Barcelona. Rather than go through an auction house, it’s being offered by the seller (which appears to be an automotive dealer, but not specifically a Ducati dealer) via the Spanish classified listings site Milanuncios.

What’s the asking price? The current seller is asking €109,000 for their 2008 Ducati Desmosedici RR, which works out to about $120,463 at the time of writing. Since these bikes come up for sale so rarely, it’s difficult to say what a fair price would even be in 2023. Most recent sales of Desmosedici RR-related items all have to do with models, posters, books, and brochures—not actual bikes.

In any case, if you happen to be in or near Girona, Spain, and you’re interested in checking it out, you may want to message or call the seller to see if you can at least have a look before it goes home with its new owner. We’ll include the listing link in our Sources.