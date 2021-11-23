Aprilia revealed the Tuono 660 in the wake of the RS 660 launch at EICMA 2019, but the two super twins have an identity all their own. For enhanced street comfort, the House of Noale equipped the Tuono with relaxed ergonomics, a larger sprocket, and trimmed bodywork. The spring preload and rebound damping adjustable 41mm USD fork and rear shock also suited street riding, but a new Factory variant adapts the Tuono to both road and track duty.

While Aprilia decks out its RSV4 and Tuono V4 1100 Factory in semi-active Ohlins suspension, the middleweight platform springs for a more practical setup. The 2022 Tuono 660 Factory sports a Kayaba 41mm fork and Sachs monoshock that offers compression settings along with the preload and rebound damping adjustments. The rear shock also touts an oil reservoir for even more performance.

In addition to the fully-adjustable suspenders, Aprilia lowers the Tuono 660’s weight by 4.4 pounds thanks to a new lithium battery. With a new curb weight of 399 pounds, the lithe naked bike is more potent than ever. Along with the latest upgrades, the Tuono 660 Factory also adopts the RS 660-spec parallel-twin engine.

The base model generates 95 horsepower, but a 16-tooth pinion gear results in 100 horsepower (at 10,500 rpm) and 49.4 lb-ft (at 8,500 rpm) on the Factory trim. The power enhancement and weight reduction only increase the Tuono 660’s already favorable power-to-weight ratio.

Aprilia may update the Tuono 660 Factory’s hardware, but the brand’s APRC software keeps the naked bike at the front of the pack as well. With users able to adjust the multi-level traction control, engine braking, and wheelie control, the Tuono remains as versatile as ever. However, with the 2022 Tuono 660 Factory running fully-adjustable suspension and a 100-horsepower parallel-twin engine, the RS 660 better watch what’s following in its wake.