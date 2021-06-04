Standard and naked motorbikes have come a long way in recent years in terms of performance. Now more than ever, there is a growing demand for high-power, sportbike-derived naked machines such as the BMW S 1000 R, and Ducati Streetfighter V4 S. While 200 horsepower on a machine designed primarily for street use is an extremely cool notion, one can't deny the fact that this much power is just too much to be taken advantage of on a daily basis.

As is the case with most things in life, finding that goldilocks zone when it comes to naked bikes offers the most fun and engaging riding experience on the street. This is exactly what Aprilia has done with the Tuono 660. Based on the RS660 sportbike, the Tuono shares the same platform and engine as its sportier sibling. Available in the global market for some time now, Aprilia has just launched the naked bike in the Malaysian market, where it will certainly raise the bar in terms of performance for midsize naked bikes.

With 95 horsepower on tap from its 660cc, 270-degree crankshaft-equipped, parallel-twin motor, the Tuono 660 is one of the most powerful bikes in the 650cc class, even besting Honda's CB650R neo sports cafe by one pony. That said, the Tuono 660 may be pushing it a bit when it comes to beginner-friendly motorcycles. However, there's no denying that the Tuono 660 offers much more usable power than its bigger sibling, the Tuono V4 1100.

Aprilia has priced the Tuono 660 at RM 77,900 in Malaysia. This translates to the equivalent of $18,873 USD—nearly double the price it's sold for in the U.S. market. This is mainly due to the exorbitantly high import and luxury tax slapped onto big bikes in the country. As such, bikes like the Tuono 660, as well as the other bikes in the 650cc class are seen mostly as toys to be enjoyed on the highways and open roads on weekends.