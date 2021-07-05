Aprilia unveiled the RS 660 and Tuono 660 to fanfare at EICMA 2019. In addition to the middleweight platform’s street-friendly ergonomics and aerodynamics, both models boast superbike-derived electronics and a potent parallel-twin powerplant. Based on Aprilia’s vaunted V4 mill, the brand leveraged its liter bike developments to produce a 100-horsepower, 660cc twin. Despite those V4 roots, some first-generation twins may need more attention from Aprilia.

A batch of poorly produced connecting rods is forcing the House of Noale to consider a global recall campaign for nearly 700 RS 660 and Tuono 660 motorcycles. The components weren’t manufactured to factory specifications, which could lead to engine damage. As a precaution, Aprilia isn't just replacing the faulty connecting rods, it’s swapping out the entire engine at no cost to customers.

Following the recall work, the brand will also renew the factory warranty on affected bikes. Aprilia will reach out to RS and Tuono 660 owners impacted by the issue, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) hasn’t published an official recall just yet. As of now, the agency only reports one customer complaint from an RS 660 owner in Austin, Texas.

The document reveals that the owner was traveling at 75 mph when “the vehicle began to make an abnormal vibrating sound as the alarm pressure warning light illuminated.” A local Aprilia dealership confirmed that a fractured connecting rod caused the engine failure. With just 1,400 miles on the odometer, the House of Noale will repair the unit under the customer’s factory warranty.

Since there’s no official recall notice issued in the U.S. yet, contact your Aprilia dealership and the NHTSA if you encounter similar problems with your RS or Tuono 660. Of course, the Italian marque will address the issue with any unsold models before rolling them back onto the showroom floor.