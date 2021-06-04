Launched in January, 2021, the Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo is already making its mark on Twins racing. The track-only sportbike locked out the podium in the MotoAmerica Twins Cup Road Atlanta Race 1 and the one-make Aprilia Racing RS 660 Trophy series just kicked off in Italy. With the racing season underway, it's time for the House of Noale to extend the Trofeo to non-competitive customers.

Previously exclusive to clubman and privateer racers, the Trofeo remains a race-worthy version of the road-going RS 660. Aprilia retains the 660cc parallel-twin and lightweight aluminum frame that made the middleweight such a formidable contender but enhances the performance with premium components. Free of emissions and noise regulations, the Trofeo also sheds homologation parts and ABS, saving precious pounds. Dry weight drops to 337 pounds and peak horsepower increases to 105 as a result.

Aprilia tweaks the RS 660’s road-friendly ergonomics to suit the track as well. A racing upper triple clamp accommodates adjustable clip-on handlebars while the new racing foot pegs also gain adjustability. The front fork earns a Misano by Adreani cartridge kit complete with compression, rebound, and preload clickers. An Öhlins AP948 rear shock absorber also improves on the RS 660 OE equipment with full adjustability.

A Race Version ECU offers "full power" engine maps developed by Aprilia Racing. The system takes full advantage of the Trofeo’s SC-Project race exhaust. The Trofeo keeps the RS 660’s stock TFT screen but adds a GP-inspired left switchgear. A seat cowl and brake guard add a bow tie to the package and prep the Trofeo for the starting line.

Retailing for €14,700 ($17,892 USD), the Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo is now available to the non-racing public. Customers can order the bonafide track weapon at Aprilia’s website and delivery/pickup options are available.