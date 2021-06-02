In Asia, commuter-friendly scooters have taken on the trend of sporty styling and angular bodywork. While sleek, retro-style scooters such as those from Vespa and Lambretta remain popular, there's no denying the appeal that the whole sportbike-inspired, go-fast aesthetic provides, especially to the younger generation of riders.

In line with this, nearly all motorcycle manufacturers have their own interpretation of a sporty commuter scooter designed particularly for Asia. Yamaha, for instance, has the NVX, while Honda has the rugged, go-anywhere ADV 150. Kymco has revealed quite a few interesting models in the recently held Beijing Motor Show, and it's clear to see that the Taiwanese motorcycle maker is coming in full force with the whole sporty scooter design language.

Just a couple of days ago, we covered the upcoming RKS 150 maxi-scoot which was also unveiled in the Beijing Motor Show. While this scooter is a more practical, long-distance oriented machine, Kymco also released the KRV 180. Although classified as a maxi-scooter, it's clear to see that the KRV 180 has been designed more as a city-dweller, rather than a long-distance scooter. With aggressive, angular bodywork, the scooter flaunts a menacing scowl, complemented by sharp twin LED headlights. Its lack of a windscreen gives it a sporty, hunched over stance, similar to what we find with today's crop of sharply styled naked sportbikes.

From a performance standpoint, the KRV 180 gets a 175.1cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor capable of pumping out 17 horsepower. Stopping power is provided by a massive 270mm disc upfront, mated to a 235mm setup at the back, both of which are ABS-equipped. A fully digital LCD instrument panel adorns to scooter's cockpit, while a decent number of creature comforts have been added into the mix. The KRV 180 gets a built-in USB charging port, a generous amount of front storage space, as well as a handy under-seat storage compartment. Kymco has also integrated its traction control system onto the new scooter, as well.