On April 7, 2023, Aprilia USA officially announced the limited-edition release of the track-only RS 660 Trofeo. Whether you’re a track day aficionado or a racer, the team at Aprilia Racing have put together a package full of tasty, track-oriented upgrades to get your 2023 season off to a great start.

The RS 660 Trofeo comes with a full titanium SC Project exhaust system, which Aprilia says helps it to produce 105 horsepower in this track-only trim. The Trofeo also benefits from an upgraded chassis, which places the rider position lower within the bike. Further ergonomic adjustability is also possible on the Trofeo, thanks to the racing triple clamp with adjustable clip-ons, as well as adjustable rearsets.

Suspension and brakes also get some TLC from Aprilia Racing on the Trofeo. The front fork features Misano by Andreani cartridges, and the rear shock is now an Öhlins AP948 unit with a remote reservoir. Both the front and rear suspension components are fully adjustable. To ensure the best possible handling and stopping power, the Trofeo’s wheels come wrapped in Pirelli Supercorsa V3 SC1 rubber, and Brembo brakes ensure the rider has total control over the braking system as needed.

Since the RS 660 Trofeo is intended for track use only, Aprilia also outfitted it with electronics upgrades including wheelie control, traction control, and engine braking adjustability. The fiberglass front fairing was also developed specifically for race use on the RS 660 Trofeo by Aprilia Racing.

After all of its performance tweaks, Aprilia claims a dry weight of 337.3 pounds. If you’re keeping track at home, that’s a full 28.7 pounds lighter than the dry weight of the RS 660 Extrema, as well as 35.3 pounds lighter than the dry weight of the stock RS 660. Of course, the other two bikes in this equation are both street-legal, which the RS 660 Trofeo is not.

While Aprilia hasn’t specified numbers for the RS 660 Trofeo, the OEM does caution that it will be released in strictly limited numbers. The MSRP for this very special track-only machine will be $21,000. If you’re interested, you’ll be able to place an order directly on the Aprilia website beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern Time beginning on April 11, 2023.