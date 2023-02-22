If you’re still planning out your motorcycling calendar for 2023, then you might want to see a couple of new events that Aprilia USA has in store. For riders who’ve been meaning to get up close and personal with a Tuareg 660, and who would relish the opportunity to put it through its dual sport paces in beautiful Baja California, Mexico or New Mexico, the team from Noale has two different Tuareg Adventure experiences lined up in 2023.

The Baja Tuareg Experience is coming up first, and will run from March 12 through 18, 2023. It kicks off in San Diego, California, and riders there will take a scenic ride across the border into Baja California, Mexico. The group will cover approximately 1,000 miles in six days, riding through Ensenada, San Quintin, Cataviña, Bahia de Los Angeles, and San Felipe.

Later in 2023, the New Mexico Tuareg Experience will run from August 9 through 15, 2023, and cover approximately 1,000 miles in five days. It starts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and will take participants on a Rocky Mountain adventure, with elevations reaching 11,0000 feet. Riders will wind through the Taos Ski Valley, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and Jasper, Colorado.

Gallery: Aprilia Tuareg Experience 2023

7 Photos

What’s included for riders participating in a Tuareg Experience? Both trips will have guides, meals, lodging, and rental of an Aprilia Tuareg 660 for all days of the journey. For both Tuareg Experience adventures, riders will arrive at the starting location the day before the first day of riding. Additionally, riders will be able to rest on the evening of the last day of riding, and then depart from the final destination the next day.

No riding will be done on arrival and departure days, but the days in between will mostly consist of active riding, both on- and off-road. Participation in both Tuareg Experience events is limited, and Aprilia requests that riders be able to handle themselves on technical roads and environments, and have at least an intermediate-level dual-sport riding capability.

What does a Tuareg Experience cost in 2023? The cost for the Baja Tuareg Experience, with food, lodging, and bike rental included, is listed at $3,750. The New Mexico Tuareg Experience also includes food, lodging, and bike rental, and is also priced at $3,750. However, at the time of writing, the New Mexico trip also lists a separate option available for “Rider With Own Bike,” for which the cost is $3,000 if you already have your own Tuareg 660 and wish to participate.

To learn more and sign up for either Aprilia Tuareg Experience in 2023, head to the links in our Sources. You’ll need your driver’s license handy, as well as proof of health insurance. Riders will also be expected to bring DOT-certified helmets and head-to-toe motorcycle gear (no skin showing). Back protectors are encouraged.