Aprilia’s long-awaited return to the adventure/dual-sport category paid off when the firm introduced the 2022 Tuareg 660. The middleweight adventurer may have lifted its styling from the Tuareg 600 Wind of the '80s and '90s and repurposed the 660 parallel-twin powering the RS 660 and Tuono 660, but the Noale factory specially prepared the new ADV for the trail.

A 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear hoop along with a fully modern electronic suite suit various levels of tough terrain, and Aprilia partnered with Enduro Republic to show off the 660’s dirt prowess with the Tuareg Experience. Based in Piacenza, Italy, the off-road school will offer courses at its Grazzano Visconti facility and guided tours on the local Emilia Romagna trails. Each participant will pilot Aprilia’s latest adventure bike.

Organizers recommend that novice riders take the Tuareg Training class before venturing into the wilderness. The course includes both personal instruction and group training at Enduro Republic’s off-road circuit. The Tuareg Experience promotes team of friends to participate as well, with an economy of scale pricing model.

For an individual rider, Tuareg Training costs €450 ($475) but the price tag reduces to €400 ($425 USD) for pairs and €350 ($370) for groups of three or more. Attendees riding their own Tuareg 660 will receive a €200 ($211 USD) markdown and the courses are available year-round, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of each week.

The Tuareg Freeride package maintains the same schedule and payment structure as the Tuareg Training course, but the guided tour sends riders out onto the dirt roads and side roads surrounding the Enduro Republic’s home base. Those looking to test the limits of the Tuareg 660 can opt for the Tuareg Bivouac option. The two-day adventure highlight some of the most challenging terrain the region has to offer.

At the end of the first day, participants will enjoy a fireside dinner at a secret bivouac point to complete the rally experience. An appointed assistant will also help transport luggage and equipment to the staged bivouac and provide support if needed. While the two-day expedition will lighten wallets by €750 ($800 USD), Tuareg 660 owners will enjoy a €350 ($370 USD) discount for bringing their personal bike.