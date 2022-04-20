Yamaha Set To Join Africa Eco Race With The Ténéré 700 World Raid

Following the unveiling of a higher-spec Ténéré 700 World Raid production model and the unexpected declaration of their factory team's exit from Dakar after 44 years of competition, Yamaha is back in the headlines in the world of racing, but this time, with the new middleweight adventure bike taking center stage.

Now, the Japanese manufacturer has confirmed that it would be moving up from its WR450 enduro race bikes in favor of rally racing with the new Ténéré 700 World Raid machine, the production model of which will be available soon. From October 15 to 30, 2022, the race-focused rally bike will participate in the Africa Eco Race, a 12-stage rally that will traverse Monaco to Dakar, Senegal.

Yamaha looks to "prove the exceptional DNA of the new Ténéré World Raid, but also to prepare an extensive customer program, which aims to support the racing spirit of Ténéré customers participating in national activities all the way up to international long distance Rally Raid events." This provides an exciting opportunity, not just for Yamaha to showcase the Ténéré World Raid model, but for enthusiasts, too, who will soon be able to buy the production model of this bike.

The Rebel X Sports Ténéré World Raid Team, representing Yamaha, will compete in the AER under the leadership of Manuel Lucchese, an experienced Rally Raid rider and Project Manager of the Ténéré 700 prototype on which the "World Raid" model is based. Alessandro Botturi, a seasoned Dakar racer, and winner of the past two rounds of the event, will pilot the new T7. He'll be accompanied by trials champion Pol Tarres of Spain, whom you may be familiar with thanks to his otherworldly skills when it comes to piloting two-wheeled machines, particularly the Ténéré 700—a bike that's proving to be one of the best all-around ADVs out there.

To better resist the intense demands of the tough terrain, the race-ready Ténéré 700 World Raid will be loaded with tons of Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing (GYTR) gear, such as a bigger fuel tank and KYB suspension. Between the 21st and 29th of April, the Yamaha Ténéré World Raid Team will compete in the Tunisian Desert Challenge, which consists of eight stages and spans over 2,700 kilometers. The Tunisian Desert Challenge is an important stepping stone in the preparation of the motorcycles and riders for the Africa Eco Race later this year.