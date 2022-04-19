The 2022 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days (VMD) will bring fun and festivities back to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, from July 22-24, 2022. With the annual event just around the corner, AMA recently opened registration for all race classes including motocross, hare scrambles, road racing, and trials.

From hall of fame racers to club racers, from pros to youngsters, the festival welcomes a wide range of riders. While seasoned vets will undoubtedly crowd the grid, AMA also promotes up-and-coming racers in each class with low age requirements.

Road Race: 14 years+

Flat Track: 12 years+ (No youth riders allowed in the brakeless class)

Motocross and Hare Scrambles: 9 years+

Trials: 4 years+

The event will also act as a round for the AMA Vintage Grand Championship and AMA Vintage Flat Track National Championship Series, with class winners claiming the AMA national champion in their respective disciplines. To crown the AMA Vintage Grand Champion, organizers will combine points earned in the three off-road categories (motocross, trials, and hare scrambles) throughout the weekend.

In addition to the competitive racing series, pit bike races will also take place on the evening of Friday, July 22, 2022. Racers participating in each class will need to purchase general admission tickets prior to gate entry. In order to prep for the race weekend, pre-registered race participants will gain access to the Mid-Ohio track on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 9 a.m.

If racing isn’t your thing, the 2022 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will still host bike shows, AMA Hall of Fame exhibits, camping, and the country’s largest motorcycle swap meet. This year, 1993 500cc Grand Prix Champion and AMA Hall of Famer Kevin Schwantz will act as the event’s Grand Marshal and lead the Laps for History session around the 2.4-mile course.

Organizers anticipate the festival drawing more than 40,000 attendees this year, so if you’re interested in racing, appreciating, or building vintage motorcycles, the 2022 VMD is the place to be.