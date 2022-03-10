By now, you probably know that Wheels Through Time is an invaluable walking, talking, running, breathing tribute to American motorcycle (and other vehicle) history. Know what’s at least as cool as that—and perhaps even cooler, depending on who you ask? Sometimes, just sometimes, Matt Walksler will take one of his 100-plus year-old bikes racing.

In WTT’s most recent video, Walksler takes us all along for the ride to the 2022 Sons of Speed racing event at Daytona Bike Week, which took place on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the New Smyrna Speedway in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. For those unfamiliar, SoS draws inspiration from the board-track racing that took place in the early 20th century.

What kinds of bikes can you expect to see? American board track bikes produced between 1910 through 1929 and American 45 cubic-inch twins produced between 1936 and 1955 are encouraged to take part, and all took to the banked half-mile New Smyrna track for an unforgettable day of racing action. All in all, it’s an extremely special kind of madness.

That’s what makes it even cooler that WTT took us behind the scenes of the 2022 event in this video. For those who weren’t there—and probably those who were, as well—getting a glimpse into what goes into prepping these historic bikes for racing events is nothing short of incredible.

As you might guess, according to Walksler, there are some replica parts involved. While it’s extremely awesome to see vintage iron doing what it was designed to do out on track, the reality is that in 2022, some parts are either very difficult or completely impossible to find. I mean, that’s kind of a thing that you’d expect on bikes that are this old, isn’t it? Still, there are plenty of original parts involved as well—stuff where it’s reasonable to take the risk.

All in all, the combination of old and new makes for an unforgettable time at the track, with all the extremely unique characters who love building and racing machines like these. That’s always the magic combination in any riding group of any era, isn’t it?