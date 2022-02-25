The 81st Daytona Bike Week is just around the corner. From March 4-13, 2022, bikers from near and far will gather at the annual rally to show off, ride, party, and enjoy some racing. In 2021, Florida’s Daytona Beach area welcomed more than 300,000 riders during the bike fest. With a full slate of events throughout the 10-day affair, organizers expect an even better turnout in 2022.

Title sponsor Monster Energy will give the fans what they want with Monster Athletes in attendance for autograph sessions. From off-Road and Dakar Champion Casey Currie to FMX stars Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, Axell Hodges, Blake “Bilko” Williams, Taka Higashino, and Vicki Golden, Monster riders will be out in force. The brand will also host daily QuarterPipe High Air demos featuring top X-Games talent, two concerts, and a Harley stunt show during the festival.

On the competition side, the 52nd Daytona Supercross will kick off Bike Week on March 5, 2022. Eli Tomac is gunning for his sixth Daytona victory, which would break a tie between him and The GOAT, Ricky Carmichael, for most Daytona wins. Tomac also leads the current 450SX standings and hopes to continue that momentum in Daytona.

One week later, MotoAmerica will host the 81st running of the Daytona 200 at the World Center of Racing on March 12, 2022. Due to new-for-2022 World Supersport Technical rules, the race won’t count towards the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship. Instead, the open entry will allow the top riders from all over the world to compete for the $175,000 purse.

Along with the supersport race, the Daytona International Speedway will host the 2022 MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Championship and Twins Cup season openers. To drum up even more excitement, the Dunlop ECSTAR Suzuki Two-Seat Superbike program will offer fans the opportunity to ride passenger with a professional superbike racer at speeds up to 150 mph. All proceeds with go to the Roadracing World Action Fund, a non-profit funding the deployment of air fence barriers at circuits throughout North America.

Ticket packages and parking passes are available at the Daytona International Speedway website.