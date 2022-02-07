Now that Dakar 2022 is done and dusted, and Danilo Petrucci sufficiently impressed plenty of observers with his rookie rally performance, what’s the racer up to for the rest of the year? In perhaps one of the worst-kept secrets in recent racing history, the Warhorse Honos SuperBike (HSBK) Racing Ducati NYC team officially announced Petrux’s imminent arrival for its 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship effort.

Speculation had been flowing free and fast since at least October, 2021—with Petrux himself fanning the flames in various interviews. As recently as Dakar 2022, Petrucci mentioned the possibility of going to America with Ducati. As of February 4, 2022, HSBK confirmed that is, indeed, the team’s plan.

The 2021 season marked Warhorse HSBK Ducati Racing Team NYC’s first full MotoAmerica Superbike Championship effort, featuring former WSBK racer Loris Baz. The team managed a solid fourth place in the championship, with Baz securing a total of nine podiums in the saddle of his Panigale V4R.

“The 2021 season was a great learning year for us,” HSBK team principal Bobby Shek said in a statement. “I am proud of our team and what we achieved. Our goal was building a good database of notes and we achieved that and more.

“I don’t recall another first-year Superbike team being able to achieve nine podiums,” Shek continued. “For 2022, we are coming back with a new motorcycle and another super-talented rider and ready to build on 2021. We are thrilled we have Danilo on board and look forward to the challenge and opportunity.”

“I’m so happy that I am coming back to race with Ducati, and I would like to give a special thank you to all the Ducati people who made this project possible,” said Petrucci. “I spoke about this project with Eraldo Ferracci at Circuit of The Americas last year and all the management starting with Claudio Domenicali, Paolo Ciabatti, Gigi Dall’Igna, and Davide Tardozzi, and they were really happy to have me on board again.

“I want to continue to have fun and to keep riding my bike, so I have chosen this project to make a new experience on the human side. I will live in America, this is something new and exciting for me, so I am very curious and eager to start,” Petrux concluded.

Of course, joining the HSBK Ducati Racing Team also means that Petrux is relocating to America. He’ll be settling down for the time being near team headquarters in Scranton, Pennsylvania. We wish both him and the team good luck on their future endeavors together.