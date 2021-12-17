On December 16, 2021, MotoAmerica and Triple-B Media announced MotoAmerica TV, a brand-new motorsports streaming network. For some time, we’ve all been able to stream a curated selection of MotoAmerica racing and other content on demand via MotoAmerica’s YouTube channel. This new MotoAmerica TV station will stream racing content 24/7, on an ad-supported, free-to-view network.

Now, depending on whether you’ve paid for a premium YouTube subscription and/or have autoplay enabled for videos on that service, you could use similar language to describe it. One major area where MotoAmerica TV differs is in its extensive archives, as well as its plan to begin streaming select live racing coverage during the 2022 season.

Current MotoAmerica TV distribution platforms include Chromecast, AirPlay, DistroTV, LocalNow, Stremium, ZingoTV, Sports.TV, with more plans in the works to add additional networks later on. Racing coverage will include all the MotoAmerica races that have taken place in the series’ history, dating all the way back to 2015. With multiple racing classes competing each MotoAmerica race weekend, there’s a lot to see. For King of the Baggers fans, there’s even more to look forward to in 2022.

“We are very excited about the launch of MotoAmerica TV,” MotoAmerica chief operating officer Chuck Aksland said in a statement.

“This type of free to air access is quickly gaining in popularity. As we continue to develop arrangements with more platforms, millions of people around the world will have easy access to follow all classes of MotoAmerica racing 24/7. The content will be a mix of both historic and new racing action, continually updated and refreshed,” he concluded.

MotoAmerica’s partner on MotoAmerica TV is Triple-B Media, a company with several other sports-related free, ad-supported TV networks under its belt. This is its first motorsports-related network, either involving motorcycles or any other vehicles. At the time of writing on December 17, 2021, you can currently stream MotoAmerica TV at www.motoamerica.tv any time you like.