Royal Enfield started 2020 strong when it announced its partnership with American Flat Track. The pair up resulted in the maker's first and successful participation in the Production Twins racing series with Johnny Lewis in the saddle of the specially-prepared 650 Twin tracker. It also gave birth to the lady-only BUILD TRAIN RACE program that gave four builder-racers a chance to build, customize, and race their own Interceptor 650-based flat track bike.

The company confirmed in October, 2020, that it would add a BTR road program in 2021 with the intention to attend a few MotoAmerica events. The roster of builders/slash trainers selected by the panel of judges was announced a few months later. The seven women mentored by seasoned road racer Melissa Paris are going to customize and race their own Continental GT.

Royal Enfield has now announced the BTR’s 2021 calendar of events and confirmed the crew's participation in three of the ten-event season.

The BRT will hit the track at the following events:

July 30 to August 1, 2021—Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd, Minnesota

August 13 to 15—Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, Pennsylvania

September 17 to 19 — Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama

In addition to the races, Royal Enfield confirms that the BRT participants and their respective bikes are going to meet with the fans during the MotoAmerica season opener event at the Road Atlanta in Georgia between April 30 and May 2.

“MotoAmerica is the premier class of racing in the United States and we can’t begin to describe how honored we are to have the Build, Train, Race Road Race Program included in the series this year,” said Royal Enfield’s Global Brand Manager, Continental GT Platform, Bree Poland. “The women who are participating in this program have never built a race bike or raced before. This is literally a dream come true and they are anxious to get training and get out there with the rest of the MotoAmerica paddock.”