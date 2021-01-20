As we hit the home stretch of 2020, Royal Enfield opened up its Build Train Race program once more. This time, the company announced, it was taking on Road Racing. Just four female riders would be chosen to transform Continental GT 650s into lean, mean, road racing machines. Entries were accepted from mid-October through December 1, 2020. To start the New Year right, Enfield just announced its BTR Road Racing participant roster for 2021.

A panel of judges including veteran road racer Melissa Paris, racer and journalist Anne Roberts, and Royal Enfield Americas’ Head of Marketing Breeann Poland ended up selecting seven participants from all entries received. Paris will also be mentoring all of the participants throughout their builds, to keep them all inspired and on the right track.

“The BTR flat track program received an enormous outpouring of support and interest in the last year,” Poland said in a statement. “A panel of judges including myself, Melissa Paris and Anne Roberts have handpicked a group of fantastic female motorcycle enthusiasts from across the U.S. through a video submission process, and will be providing each of them with a Continental GT 650 motorcycle, so that they may begin the customization process.”

The seven lucky participants this time around are: Alyssa Bridges, Trisha Dahl, Becky Goebel, Scarlett Grosselanghorst, CJ Lukacs, Kayla Theisler, and Michaela Turnbull. All seven of these future racers will receive a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 to begin customizing under Melissa Paris’ guidance.

Once the build phase is complete, then it’s time to move on to training. Here, too, Paris will guide the builders toward eventual competition in Enfield’s planned racing exhibition series. Dates and other details of those races have yet to be announced. Rest assured, however, that Royal Enfield will be monitoring and sharing progress as this project moves along, and we’ll keep you up to date whenever we learn more. We can’t wait to see how the bikes—and races—turn out!