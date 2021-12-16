Superbike World Championship (WSBK) woes may have prompted Honda to release the 2021 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP—along with its 2022 update—but the new superbike isn’t struggling in all race series. In Britain’s Pirelli National Superstock race series, the Fireblade has held its own. Honda Racing UK rider Tom Neave’s followed up a vice-champion season in 2020 with a National Superstock title in 2021.

Now, Team Red looks to offer that winning formula to other teams with its new support package for the 2022 season. The Pirelli National Superstock series allows up-and-coming riders to hone their skills on a liter bike before moving up to the British Superbikes (BSB) class. The Honda Racing UK Superstock Support Package will cater to teams and riders looking to compete in the Superstock championship aboard the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

While Honda Racing UK hasn’t publicly announced pricing, the package includes special offers for teams and/or riders to purchase a CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP at UK Honda dealers. Team Red will also supply owners with a parts list to turn the Fireblade into a proper Superstock machine along with Tom Neave’s track-specific race data and bike settings from the entire 2021 championship-winning season.

For teams and riders that can translate that knowledge into race wins, Honda will show additional support with Pirelli tire reimbursements and social media posts. Teams that can take the Superstock package to another Superstock title in 2022 will also receive a £10,000 championship-winning bonus and a new 2022 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

“I’m excited to be able to offer this fantastic support package to teams and riders wanting to make the step into the Superstock class,” said Honda Racing UK manager Havier Beltran. “We have proved over the last two seasons how competitive the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is in the Superstock class with Tom Neave finishing runner-up in 2020 and winning the class in 2021. As the Fireblade celebrates its 30th anniversary, we look forward to continuing its racing legacy and supporting team and riders in the championship.”