Back at the beginning of October, 2021, MotoGP organizers officially posted the provisional 2022 calendar for the series. Assuming that everything goes according to plan, next year’s season will be 21 races long, and span dates starting on March 6, 2022 and concluding on November 6, 2022. That was undoubtedly welcome news for MotoGP fans, who could get busy marking up those dates in their calendars.

As of December 7, 2021, MotoE fans now have a full provisional calendar for 2022 to look forward to as well. If you love nothing more than the electrifying racing that takes place in the Energica-powered series, then you’ll be happy to know you have a total of 14 races to look forward to in the new year.

MotoE is fielding its 14 races throughout 2022 at a total of seven different venues, with double-header race events scheduled at each one. The season kicks off on April 30, 2022 at the Jerez circuit in Spain. That’s also where the two MotoE official testing weekends will take place in the months leading up to the season premiere.

After the series kicks off in Spain, MotoE’s next double header will take place on May 15 at Le Mans in France. Following that, races are scheduled on May 29 at Mugello in Italy, on June 26 at Assen in the Netherlands, July 10 at Kymiring in Finland, and on August 21 at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. The season will then conclude on September 4 at San Marino in Italy.

Notably, the 2022 MotoGP calendar only features a single evening race throughout the season, which is the opening Losail International Circuit round in Qatar. Since that’s not also a MotoE weekend, that means we’ll have zero chance of seeing these electric race bikes light up the night in 2022, but perhaps that may change in the future.

As with all events during these times, the calendar may be subject to change. We’ll keep you up to date with the most current information as we have it.