MotoE, although not garnering as much attention as MotoGP, or even Moto2 or Moto3, for that matter, is certainly the premiere class when it comes to all-electric motorcycle racing. Ever since its debut in 2019, the MotoE's race bikes have been manufactured by Italian electric motorcycle manufacturer Energica. In fact, recent news states that the company has extended its contract until the end of 2022.

That being said, it appears that next year's racing series will be the last for Energica, as Dorna Sports has announced that Energica's contract as the MotoE's single manufacturer will be coming to an end after the 2022 season. Surely, the 2022 season will continue the adrenaline-packed racing we've seen in the last three years. The MotoE racing series has always provided a different flavor compared to its gas-powered counterparts. The howling exhaust notes we've all become so accustomed to is replaced with a quiet, almost sci-fi-esque whine of the electric motor, with all other ambient sounds making their presence felt even more.

MotoE's 2022 season will ultimately be the culmination of four years of evolution and development of electric motorcycle racing. On top of that, the Energica Ego Corsa, the motorcycle on which all MotoE race bikes are based on, has certainly proven its capability on the circuit, thanks to its impressive performance and reliability. With the 2022 season well and truly being the Energica Ego Corsa's swan song, it's more than likely that we'll be seeing some tweaks to these bikes, further enhancing their performance in the racing setting.

Following the 2022 season, the future of the MotoE has yet to be officially announced. Should the all-electric racing series continue through 2023, perhaps we'll see a completely new manufacturer as the sole supplier of electric racing machines. Conversely, maybe the FIM will open doors to more electric motorcycle makers to participate in the racing series, with set parameters and specifications surrounding the performance and range of the race bikes.