2021 has been a landmark year for Italy’s Energica Motor Company. The electric motorcycle brand expanded its network in the U.S., Taiwan, and Singapore. Buttressed by a 91-percent sales growth in 2020, the firm also embarked on new development projects with Reinova and Mavel. Then came the buyout.

In September, 2021, American electric vehicle firm Ideonomics purchased a 70-percent controlling stake in the brand and immediately planned another U.S. expansion. Just one month later, in October, 2021, Dorna announced that Energica would no longer supply electric motorcycles to MotoE following the 2022 season. Now, with the OEM starting a new chapter in its story, Energica CEO Livia Cevolini is focused on broadening the boutique brand’s appeal.

“We are talking about vehicles destined not only for the Asian market but for all markets,” Cevolini told Italian media outlet Moto.it. “We have many requests and we really like this new challenge. We started from the high range because here in the company we have a great and long tradition, the family comes from Formula 1 technology. Now it is very interesting to make this technology available to research other products.”

Under new ownership, Energica will grow “synergistically” alongside the Ideanomics other electric mobility marques. The cross-pollination will certainly help develop new Energica products, but Cevolini wants the brand to remain a two-wheeled specialist.

“The electric world is led by car manufacturers,” Cevolini admitted. “When the customer understands, with the many proposals, that the technology is ready, available, and reliable, sales will grow for (electric motorcycles) too. I can say that (Energica) will bring our know-how to other vehicles, but not to the automotive world.”

Even with the company’s change of course, Cevolini isn’t ready to give up on racing. Energica may be venturing into new segments and territories, but the brand’s performance and racing roots still remain. Of course, Ducati will act as the sole supplier to MotoE from 2023-2026, but Cevolini would love to see the series expand to a multi-make category soon after.

“It would be my dream, and in a few years, it would also be possible,” concluded Cevolini. “I would say that in a perspective we need it, we need real competitions with many producers because these are the challenges that allow us to improve and grow.”