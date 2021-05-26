Home to Lamborghini, Ferrari, Maserati, and Ducati, Italy’s Motor Valley is a bucket list destination for any gearhead. Based in Modena, Energica electric motorcycles also calls Motor Valley home. Most recently, Modena gained a new resident when electric and hybrid powertrain testing and validation company Reinova set up shop in April, 2021.

Now, the two electric mobility brands will partner on a three-year deal to test and develop future Energica products. The collaboration marks a new direction for the Motor Valley and creates a new hub for Italy’s electric vehicle industry.

“We are always looking for new opportunities that can guarantee growth and development to our product,” noted Energica CTO Giampiero Testoni. “For us, it is very important to have a neighbor like Reinova, able to give us the possibility to carry out important tests.”

Reinova’s 10,000 square-meter (107,639 square-foot) facility will allow Energica to fully test and develop the performance and environmental impact of its future projects. Within the cutting-edge facility, Energica will also have access to Reinova’s algorithms, artificial intelligence, and proprietary software to analyze the data. The research and development environment should benefit both companies, with Reinova hoping to attract other electric vehicle manufacturers in the future.

“This collaboration stems from common assumptions, where the passion for acceleration towards a conversion process linked to electrification will bring benefits to the entire sector," added Reinova CEO Giuseppe Corcione. “We give a strong signal on the territory, so companies that share the same values and the vision of the evolution of mobility can come together to create added value, supporting each other also from a technological point of view.”

The Energica partnership comes at a crucial time in Reinova’s development. The company plans to initiate the ramp-up phase at its Soliera plant by June, 2021, before its grand opening on July 10, 2021. Luckily, Reinova will have a partner to help cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony, and it hopes to attract more electric brands to Italy’s Motor Valley.