Taiwanese electric scooter brand Gogoro has championed swappable battery technology since 2018. Those early development efforts started paying dividends when manufacturers like China Motor Corporation (CMC) and India’s Hero MotoCorp joined Gogoro’s battery sharing network.

Now, the Taipei-based brand is expanding to serve China in its latest partnership with the country’s top gas-powered two-wheel vehicle producer Dachangjiang Group (DCJ) and electric mobility manufacturer Yadea. Under the agreement, DCJ and Yadea will produce electric platforms compatible with Gogoro’s battery-swapping network. The collaboration will allow the two companies to merge their proprietary technology with Gogoro's drivetrains, controllers, and smart systems.

“Introducing a new era of sustainable urban transportation in China takes industry leaders like DCJ, Yadea and Gogoro coming together with a shared vision to embrace new business models and technologies that set the stage for a better future,” said Gogoro CEO Horace Luke. “We all share an ambitious vision for changing how China’s cities operate in smarter and cleaner ways and the Gogoro Network was created to provide an easy path forward for simple and sustainable electric refueling of two-wheel vehicles with smart battery swapping.”

DCJ and Yadea will also jointly invest in a new operating company to deploy and maintain the Gogoro battery swapping infrastructure. The group expects to roll out the first battery station in 2021. However, efforts will focus on one city in China (undisclosed as of now), and expand to several other regions in 2022.

“Today, battery swapping technology is the best solution to solve various pain points of electric vehicles,” noted DCJ executive director Li Jianju. “The strong combination of the three parties will help quickly get Gogoro's battery swapping network up and running in the Chinese market. The goal is to provide safer and more reliable mobility services for the general public.”

Gogoro’s existing network currently serves 390,000 riders with more than 2,100 battery swapping stations. The company estimates that it completes 270,000 daily battery swaps, totaling more than 185 million battery swaps to date. We can expect that number to soar if Gogoro’s partnership with Yadea and DCJ proves successful.