Energica enjoyed a lucrative 2020. Despite the COVID-19 related production showdowns and economic downturns, the premium electric brand grew its sales by 87 percent from 2019. With CHAdeMO's fast-charging compatibility added to its lineup and the R&D team developing rider-to-motorcycle communication, the future is bright at Energica.

To prepare for continued growth, Energica is building out its U.S. infrastructure with the new California-based headquarters and a dealership serving New England. The nearly 1,200 square foot Redwood City offices housed Energica’s American headquarters but the brand recently moved to bigger digs just up the Peninsula. The 3,500 square foot South San Francisco facility will now function as Energica’s U.S. headquarters.

Including 12 dealers nationwide, the company’s network now serves states such as California, Oregon, Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Maryland, and New York. The recently added New England dealership is located in Gardner, Massachusetts, and expands Energica’s reach in the Northeast states. Positioned on the west side of the Greater Boston area, Energica’s premium electric motorcycle range will cater to the area’s affluent population. The dealership will also serve customers from Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

By January 19, 2021, the brand already recorded an order backlog equal to €820,000 ($987,337 USD), which equaled 14 percent of its preliminary revenue from 2020. That hasn’t stopped the orders from growing though. The company now reports a €2.9 million ($3.5 million USD) backlog, equal to 49.7 percent of the entire 2020 preliminary turnover. Surprisingly, 30 percent of those orders are from the U.S. prompting swift expansion by Energica to handle the volume.

With the MotoE season just around the corner, the Made in Modena brand looks to keep its name in the headlines. As the only manufacturer in the world-class race series, Energica enjoys a one-make showcase that no other electric brand enjoys. Hopefully, the Italian marque can keep up the momentum while continuing to develop new technologies in the growing segment.