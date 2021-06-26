Energica enter the Singaporean market. In tandem with the country's push for electric vehicles, the Italian brand will offer three models in the Southeast Asian country, namely the Energica Ego+, Ribelle, and EsseEsse 9+.

Singapore has been pushing for the electrification of its vehicles. As such, Energica e-bikes fall under Singapore's Land Transport Authority Class 2 license class. Such a classification is reserved for e-bikes with power over 80 kilowatts or 107 in good-old horsepower.

As for pricing, the bikes will be available at $80,800 SGD (Around $60,000 USD) for the Ego+, $74,400 SGD (around $55,000 USD) for the Ribelle, and $69,000 SGD (around $51,000 USD) for the EsseEsse 9+.

Ifyni is the official distributor of Energica in the Southeast Asian country. There are currently no rebates and incentives from the Singaporean government, which would explain the rather premium pricing. It's also worth noting that vehicle ownership in Singapore is quite expensive, to begin with.

Eugene Mah, operations head for Ifyni, said that "We are still in the early stages of bringing the Energica brand into Singapore and looking at making this a niche product for now. There is one unit of the EsseEsse 9+ in Singapore with a lot of interest and we shall be initially offering test rides to interested customers by invitation only."

Mah also states that Singapore is "pushing hard for electrification for vehicles by 2040, but the focus is on mass transport like trains and buses." He then adds that "there is a need for e-bikes in the transport eco-system but a lot will depend on charging infrastructure."

Currently, and as Mah stated, charging infrastructure in Singapore is at about 30 percent of where Ifyni wants it to be.

The invite-only test rides speak to the exclusivity of these electric motorcycles. After all, they are something special in the market, equipped to the teeth with tech and features that can make your head spin.