2020 was a year of peaks and valleys for the motorcycle industry. Amid the initial COVID-19 lockdowns, many manufacturers shut down showroom floors and factories alike. Following the spring 2020 quarantine, however, sales surged to new heights, and many OEMs are still riding that wave. One such brand is Modena-based premium electric motorcycle producer Energica.

Reporting a 91-percent increase in sales in 2020, the company’s highs certainly overshadow its lows. Even more encouraging, Energica continues to build on those figures in the first half of 2021. The Motor Valley’s electric motorcycle marque isn’t slowing down either. Buoyed by recent sales, the firm just added a new Swedish dealership and business hub. Täby’s ProBike Sverige AB will coordinate with Energica’s other offices in Stockholm, Göteborg and Malmö.

Similar to the brand’s North American expansion in March, 2021, the new Stockholm addition will strengthen Energica’s Northern European presence. With Sweden consistently ranking in the top ten “most-selling EV markets” since 2015 and boasting the fifth most charging stations in Europe, the Italian manufacturer is shifting resources to serve an electric-ready population.

Energica’s network now comprises nearly 90 dealers worldwide. The company’s success isn’t just measured in dealerships and bike sales, however. Its workforce has grown by 17 percent in the process. That extra manpower will help the brand bring its rider-to-motorcycle voice command system and EMCE motor co-engineered with Mavel to the market.

Energica might have a lot on its plate at the moment but that isn’t stopping it from expanding its Via Scarlatti headquarters as well. The new facility will double the manufacturer’s office and production space. On top of that, roof-mounted solar panels will help Energica produce its premium electric motorcycles in a more sustainable way. 2020 may have been a year of peaks and valleys, but Energica is still climbing in 2021.