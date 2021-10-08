If you're a fan of MotoGP, then I'm sure you're really happy with what's been going on in this season's championship. With some of the most exciting racing we've seen across all four championships—Moto3, Moto2, MotoE, and MotoGP, the 2021 season set the bar high when it comes to adrenaline-pumping racing. The excitement was further amped up by the gradual reopening of the economy and the easing of restrictions following the pandemic.

That being said, on September 21, 2021, the 2022 Provisional Calendar was apparently leaked, and showcased a whopping 21 races to be held all across the world in some of the most famous and historic racing circuits. While this wasn't the official calendar, patrons were certainly in for a season of exciting racing starting in March of 2022. Well, it seems like MotoGP and the folks over at Dorna have finalized all the plans, as the official 2022 Provisional Calendar has been posted on the MotoGP's official Instagram page.

Similar to what was initially leaked, the 2022 season will start on March 6, 2021, in a thrilling night race at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar. It will then make its way to Indonesia, at the Mandalika International Street Circuit on March 20, 2021. For the most part, the calendar is consistent with the initially leaked schedule. However, some changes can be found towards the latter part of the season. The September 11 race which was initially slated in Aragon, Spain, will be moved one week later, to September 18, 2021. Meanwhile, the first race for September will be on the fourth, and held in the Misano World Circuit in San Marino.

The Japan round to be held in Motegi, has also been rescheduled a week earlier, to September 25, 2021. The Thailand round in Chang International Circuit takes the October 2 slot, while the remaining three races in Australia, Malaysia, and Valencia have been moved one week early. The 2022 season therefore culminates on November 6, 2022, one week earlier than the leaked calendar suggested.