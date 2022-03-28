The American Motorcyclist Association's (AMA) Vintage Motorcycle Days (VMD) will be back at Lexingtongton, Ohio’s Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course from July 22-24, 2022. As always, the festival will welcome over 40,000 motorcycle enthusiasts with on and off-road racing, bike shows, Hall of Fame exhibits, Laps For History sessions, a sprawling motorcycle swap meet, and camping.

While the event sounds like business as usual in 2022, AMA added extra star power to the billing when it named 1993 500cc Grand Prix champion Kevin Schwantz as the VMD Grand Marshal. Those familiar with number 34 will remember his epic battles with Wayne Rainey and his entertaining riding style. During his illustrious Grand Prix career, Schwantz captured 25 wins, 21 lap records, and 29 pole positions.

Following his years in the World Championship, the Texas native helped organizers establish Austin’s Circuit of the Americas and ran the Kevin Schwantz Suzuki School at Georgia’s Road Atlanta course and Alabama’s Barber Motorsports Park. To celebrate Schwantz impact on global and American racing, 2022 VMD will showcase the 1985 Yoshimura/Suzuki Superbike that Schwantz rode throughout his AMA career.

In addition to the commemorative display, number 34 will lead participants around the Mid-Ohio circuit during the Lap For History each day at noon. The MotoGP legend will also sign autographs and speak to attendees at the AMA Soundstage.

“Having not attended the VMD event before, I’m very much looking forward to July,” admitted Schwantz. “I love vintage motorcycles and the whole classic-bike scene, and I’ve heard such good things about VMD over the years, so it’ll be fun—especially since we’re going to showcase my 1985 Yoshimura/Suzuki Superbike. I can’t wait!”

Those interested in catching the 1993 World champ at the 2022 VMD fest can purchase tickets at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course website. Ticket prices will be discounted until May 30, 2022, with day passes starting at $30 and weekend passes going for $50. VIP, Vehicle, and Camping passes are also available for purchase prior to the event for those looking for a comprehensive experience.