Yamaha may have modestly updated the Tenere 700 with new graphics in 2022, but that isn’t stopping Team Blue from showing off the middleweight ADV’s off-road pedigree. While the South Australia Outback Motorcycle Adventures (SAOMA) will hold a Tenere-exclusive rally in June, 2022, Yamaha Italia will host its own events with the 2022 Tenere Spirit series.

Composed of the Ténéré Challenge, Ténéré Experience Discovery, and Alps Tourist Trophy, the 2022 Tenere Spirit events will favor both novice and advanced off-road riders. For those with more experience, the Challenge is a Tenere 700 only class within the Italian Motorally Championship.

Participants will need an FMI (Italian Motorcycle Federation) race license to register for the series, but Yamaha Italia will set up a welcoming paddock for all Challenge riders at each event. In addition to the bLU cRU hospitality, official Yamaha Rally riders Alessandro Botturi and Niccolò Pietribiasi will share tips and techniques with the competitors.

"The Tenere was a great success right from the start, not only for its technical characteristics but also and above all for its versatility: from the everyday bike to the adventure companion,” noted Yamaha Italy Manager Andrea Colombi. “We are convinced that direct experience and sharing are the basis for giving even greater consistency to Tenere’s choice.”

Yamaha is casting an even broader net with the Ténéré Experience Discovery event. Favoring riders with limited off-road experience, the course will run on the same day as the Challenge, but send participants on a more approachable route. A guide will also help the contestants with challenging terrain and navigation throughout the day.

In contrast, the Alps Tourist Trophy will feature long stretches on the tarmac and trail. Those running in the competition will gun for the Ténéré Adventourer classification, with the winning rider gaining a seat at the Swank Rally Yamaha Team.

“In 2022 we will enrich the program of experiences offered to our customers: from the selective Tenere Challenge to the first steps that lead to the discovery of the territory with the Discovery Experience,” added Colombi. “We want each customer to experience the pleasure of adventure based on their level of experience.”