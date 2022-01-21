Yamaha’s Tenere 700 has helped redefine the middleweight adventure class in the last few years. With a potent CP2 powerplant, rally-inspired design, and stripped-down electronics suite, the T7 delivers everything ADV riders need at an affordable price point. No wonder the mid-Tenere has brought many new riders into the adventure bike fold, and South Australia Outback Motorcycle Adventures (SAOMA) wants to celebrate that fraternity with the 2022 Tenere Rallye.

Scheduled for June 4-5, 2022, the Rallye will welcome all Tenere riders to tackle some of the best off-road terrain the Land Down Under has to offer. The two-day ride will set out from the Adelaide Hills and wind through the River Murray and Mallee Regions. The route will cover over 350 miles with 85-percent dirt roads, 10-percent tarmac, and 5-percent sand.

The first day of the ride will conclude in Australia’s vineyard and fruit orchard country, and each rider will enjoy an individual hotel room with en-suite accommodations. Cooked dinner and breakfast will be supplied and each rider will also receive an SAOMA swag bag.

Organizers will limit the group to 30 riders, but SAOMA staff will function as lead riders and sweepers. A support 4WD vehicle and trailer will also follow the group in case anyone runs into mechanical issues, and a first-aid medic will be on hand if any of the participants incur injuries. With a support vehicle in tow, the riders will be able to enjoy the trail without packing down their rigs. Lead riders and sweepers will also allow attendees to turn off their navigation devices and enjoy the epic scenery the Outback has to offer.

SAOMA has yet to announce the price for the two-day, all-inclusive package, but the company will offer credit card and direct deposit options when registration opens. If you’re interested in tearing through the Australian countryside with SAOMA this June, reach out to Steve Truscott (s.truscott1@bigpond.com) for more information.