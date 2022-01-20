Yamaha opted to reveal the heavily revised 2022 MT-10 prior to EICMA 2021, but it had an ace up its sleeve with the Tenere 700 Raid Prototype. Leaning into the Dakar design lineage, Team Blue ratcheted up the T7’s off-road capability with Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing (GYTR) components like a dedicated ECU and CNC-machined aluminum triple clamps.

The Tenere 700’s suspension also received an upgrade with rally-worthy, 48mm, KYB inverted front end and a revised monoshock and linkage system that yields 10.2 inches of travel. Many critics complained about the T7’s lackluster brakes, so Yamaha equipped the Rally Prototype with a new master cylinder with a 300mm front rotor and a 267mm rear disc. While the prototype outfitted the middleweight adventurer for the gnarliest off-road terrain, new patents reveal that Yamaha is taking a more conservative tack with the production model.

Gallery: 2022 Yamaha Tenere 700 Raid Patents

5 Photos

The T7 Raid flaunted at EICMA featured an auxiliary fuel tank mounted to the subframe. In the latest patents, an additional gas tank remains, but Iwata opts for a twin tank design and retains the standard Tenere’s tail section.

Similar to the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure and the Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR, the extra tank caters to long-distance off-road explorers. Unfortunately, the patents don’t divulge the 700 Raid’s fuel capacity, but it’s certainly more than the base model’s 4.2-gallon tank.

Due to the dual-tank configuration, Yamaha adjusts the bodywork to accommodate the extra girth. Crash guards appear to be integrated into the side panels while new fairings extend further down the side of the bike, providing extra coverage. Sadly, the prototype’s high-mounted front fender gives way to the standard trim mudguard, but hopefully, Yamaha offers the piece as an optional add-on.

A new belly pan design protects the undercarriage, while side wind deflectors and a taller windshield keep the cockpit comfortable. Rider accommodations improve thanks to a longer seat and serrated footpegs geared toward aggressive off-road riding. The vertical dash also appears to receive a TFT display, which would be a marked upgrade over the standard model’s LCD panel.

While the prototype benefitted from an Akrapovic exhaust and up-spec KYB suspension, it seems like those features will be add-on accessories as opposed to stock equipment on the Tenere 700 Raid production model. Of course, Yamaha positions the base T7 at the budget-friendly end of the middleweight ADV spectrum. The brand could take the same approach with the Raid, opting for customers to upgrade their rally-inspired rig with performance parts that match their skill and ambitions.