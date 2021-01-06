Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA issued a recall on several 2013 to 2020 models due to a problematic front brake switch.

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Yamaha expects that 50 percent of the 18,203 vehicles involved in this recall will present the issue. The motorcycles targeted by this recall are the following:

2013-2020 Yamaha FJR1300

2017-2020 Yamaha MT-10

2019 Yamaha Niken GT

2018-2021 Yamaha Star Eluder

2018-2020 Yamaha Super Ténéré

2018-2020 Yamaha Tracer 900 GT

2018 Yamaha Star Venture

Yamaha US explains in the safety recall report that it received a report from the Yamaha head office that on some bikes, the presence of “silicon oxide” in the front brake switch can cause increased resistance.

Note from the editor: Considering the report is riddled with typos, we suppose the problem here is actually silicon dioxide deposits, which is something other manufacturers have reported in the past as affecting the light brake switch on their vehicles.

The presence of deposits on the front brake switch can cause the brake light to remain on even when the front brake isn’t activated. It can also affect the cruise control’s functionality, keeping the rider from engaging the system or causing the system to shut off on its own. A problem with proper signalization could ultimately lead to a crash as road users behind the vehicle wouldn’t notice when the brakes are actually applied.

Recall number 990140 is set to begin on January 13, 2021. Yamaha will contact owners affected by this recall by mail and invite them to visit their Yamaha dealer to have the front brake switch replaced, free of charge.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of the vehicles listed above are welcome to reach out to Yamaha's customer service at 1-800-962-7926 to have their VIN verified. Customers can also address their questions to the NHTSA’s safety hotline service at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.safercar.gov for more information.