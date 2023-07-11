Back in December 2021, the fine folks at LEGO Technic launched their first big 1:5-scale motorcycle kit, in the form of a BMW M 1000 RR. While LEGO is no stranger to offering motorcycle kits from multiple manufacturers in the past, the M 1000 RR represented something new and different, simply by virtue of its unprecedented size and complexity.

Prior to offering the BMW M 1000 RR kit, earlier LEGO motorcycle kit offerings for enthusiasts to build at home included the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and Ducati Panigale V4. On August 1, 2023, though, a brand-new LEGO Technic 1:5-scale motorcycle kit is about to enter the playing field. Masters of Torque fans, your time has come, because it's an extremely detailed, 1,478 piece Yamaha MT-10 SP!

How detailed are we talking? If you watch this video, you'll see LEGO YouTube channel RacingBrick walk you through the assembly process, which reveals some pretty cool things about this kit as compared to the M 1000 RR. There's a combination of both new and familiar pieces (if you're a LEGO enthusiast who builds lots of kits) to keep you interested, which seems like a great balance to offer fans new and old.

Gallery: LEGO Technic Yamaha MT-10 SP

11 Photos

Unlike the M 1000 RR, though, it seems that the gearbox on this MT-10 SP kit actually works! Granted, it only features three gears to change between (as opposed to the six that the real bike comes with), but you can use the left foot pedal like you would on a real MT-10 SP to do it! How cool is that?

The kit looks pretty straightforward, with all the systems divided up into numbered bags inside the kit, and detailed instructions enclosed (which LEGO seems to be good at). The display stand inside makes it easy to perch your completed LEGO Technic Yamaha MT-10 SP on any flat surface that you like for easy admiration.

Augmented Reality and Your LEGO Technic Yamaha MT-10 SP

As you may notice on the box, this Yamaha MT-10 SP LEGO Technic kit offers augmented reality features. If you open the LEGO app on your smartphone, and you use it to view your completed bike, it will show you several interesting things about the real MT-10 SP. Possibly the coolest feature here also involves the gearbox, though. Since you can't watch the gearbox function once you've assembled the entire kit, the AR feature lets you see an animation of the gearbox in motion that's almost (but not quite) as good as seeing the real thing operate.

Pricing and Availability

The LEGO Technic Yamaha MT-10 SP will roll out worldwide on August 1, 2023. Pricing will vary by market, but as you may have guessed, it's not cheap. In the US, the MSRP is $239.99. That's an entire $10 less than the MSRP listed on the BMW M 1000 RR kit on the official LEGO site, but it's still probably not the kind of change you'll find just by searching your couch cushions. Still, it's only July 11, 2023 as I write this, so that gives you plenty of time to stick this on your holiday wish list this year.