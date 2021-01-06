Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA issued a recall on the FJR1300 sport-tourer for a gearbox issue that could ultimately lock the transmission and rear wheel.

According to the documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Yamaha expects 50 percent of the 2,285 vehicles included in this recall to present the issue. The Yamaha FJR13’s model-year 2016 through 2020 are targeted.

In the safety recall report, Yamaha explains that the Yamaha head office found that on some of the bikes, the second gear wheel isn’t strong enough to handle the tension caused by a gear change at high rotation.

The component might not be able to endure the stress of constant gear changes. It could eventually crack and, in the worst-case scenario, even break. Yamaha lists difficulty in changing gear and finding neutral and false neutrals as precursor signs of a gearbox issue leading up to breakage.

Should the second gear break, it could lock up the transmission and the rear wheel. Such an occurrence could cause the rider to lose control and even to crash. Due to the severity of the problem, Yamaha recommends that owners leave their FJR at home until the recall is performed and the issue is addressed.

Recall number 990141 is set to being January 13, 2021, at which point Yamaha will send the recall letter to the customers impacted, inviting them to visit their Yamaha dealer to have the problem fixed. The dealers will replace the main axle and drive axle assemblies with new, sturdier components.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of a 2016 to 2020 FJR1300 are welcome to reach out to the Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926 to have their VIN verified. Customers can also address their questions to the NHTSA’s safety hotline service at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.safercar.gov for more information.