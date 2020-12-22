Ducati North America issued a recall on the Ducati Scrambler 1100 due to the exhaust flapper cable that could potentially come in contact with the battery and cause a fire.

According to the documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Ducati expects roughly one percent of the 1,072 vehicles recalled to present the issue. This recall targets 2018 to 2021 Ducati Scrambler 1100, more specifically units produced between March, 2018, and October, 2020.

Ducati describes the issue as the cable that controls the exhaust flapper, a butterfly valve built into the exhaust system that controls the flow of exhaust gasses, could potentially come in contact with the battery’s main positive wire.

This could eventually cause a short circuit, and in the most extreme cases, even cause a fire. The manufacturer says that there are no warning signs of the ongoing situation. Thankfully, there haven’t been any reports of fires or injuries related to this problem—dealers raised the flag which is what prompted the investigation.

The company will contact owners by mail and recall number SRV-RCL-20-003 is expected to begin on January 25, 2021, at which point, owners of a Scrambler 1100 are going to be invited to visit their Ducati dealer. The dealer will install a cable guide and self-locking cable tie to the exhaust valve cable that will prevent the cable from coming in contact with the battery wiring. The fix will be performed free of charge. Owners who already paid to have the problem assessed and fixed are eligible for a refund of the costs incurred.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners can contact Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446 to have their VIN verified. They can also reach out to the NHTSA’s hotline service at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.safercar.gov for more information about this recall.