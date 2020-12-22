American Honda Motor Co. issued a recall on the Honda Africa Twin for a fuel tank welding-related problem that could potentially clog the fuel filter and cause the engine to stall.

According to the documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Honda expects all 2,690 motorcycles involved in this recall to require a fix. The models affected by this recall are the following:

2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports

2018-2019 Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin Adventure Sports

In the safety recall report, Honda explains that zinc oxide particles produced during the welding process of the Adventure Sports trim levels’ bigger fuel tank could contaminate the fuel and accumulate in the fuel filter. The accumulation of particles in the filter could eventually clog it and limit or cut the fuel supply to the engine.

Should fuel fail to travel to the engine, it could cause the motorcycle to lose power or even to stall. In the most serious cases, the engine stalling could lead to a crash and to injuries. Despite receiving 74 reports of such stalls since mid-2018, thankfully, no crashes or injuries linked to the problem were reported.

Honda will notify owners by mail and recall number KL4 is set to begin on February 15, 2021, at which point owners will be invited to visit their Honda dealer. The dealer will drain and clean the fuel tank and replace the filter assembly free of charge. Owners who paid to have that specific issue on their motorcycle fixed prior to the recall are eligible for a refund.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of the 2018-2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports can reach out to Honda via its customer service line at 1-866-784-1870 to have their VIN verified. They can also contact the NHTSA’s hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.safercar.gov for more information.