Triumph Motorcycles America, LTD issued a recall on the Triumph Rocket 3 for the potential presence of air in the braking system that could reduce braking capability.

According to the documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Triumph estimates that one percent of the 1,241 motorcycles included in this recall could present the flaw. The models involved are the following:

2020 Triumph Rocket 3 TFC

2020-2021 Triumph Rocket 3 GT

2020-2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R

In the safety recall report, Triumph details how on some of the Rockets built between October, 2019, and August, 2020, the rear brake fluid system might not have been filled properly. In some cases, the flawed brake fluid filling process did not meet the required quality standard which could result in air being present in the ABS modulator.

Should air be present in the ABS system, it could reduce rear braking efficiency which can result in longer braking distances. In the most extreme cases, loss of braking efficiency could result in a crash if the rider is unaware of the longer braking distance required.

Triumph explains that while it received several reports of “increase rear brake pedal travel”, there were thankfully no crashes or injuries associated with the problem.

Recall number SRAN 587 starts December 16, 2020, at which point owners of new-generation Triumph Rocket 3 will be invited to visit their dealership to have the rear brake fluid flushed and replaced, free of charge.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of Rocket 3 are welcome to reach out to Triumph’s customer service at 1-678-854-2010 to have their VIN checked and receive more information about the recall. Customers can also address their questions to the NHTSA’s safety hotline service at 1-888-327-4236 or check online at www.safercar.gov for further information about this recall.