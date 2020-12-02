Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A. issued a recall on all 2021 Ninja ZX-14R due to a potentially missing brake component.

According to the documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Kawasaki estimates that 84 2021 Ninja ZX-14R built between August 3 and September 23, 2020, are affected by this recall.

In the Safety Recall Report, Kawasaki describes the issue as a missing component in the front brake master cylinder that could impede the hydraulic fluid flow. Should the component be missing, the braking force applied to the front brake could be inconsistent and there could be a reduction in braking power at the front wheel. In the most extreme cases, loss of braking power could result in a crash and potentially in injuries or death.

The recall was issued following a report of problematic braking on a pre-retail unit from a dealer in Japan, which Kawasaki Heavy Industries immediately investigated to find out that the master cylinder was missing a key component. While there are currently no reports of crashes linked to this problem, Kawasaki advises owners of 2021 Ninja ZX-14R not to use their motorcycle until the problem is fixed. The manufacturer will contact the owners by mail.

Recall number MC20-11 begins on December 4, 2020, at which point owners will be invited to visit their Kawasaki dealership to have the master cylinder replaced. Owners who have paid to have the issue addressed prior to the recall being issued are eligible for a refund of the repair costs.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of the motorcycle involved in this recall are welcome to reach out to the Kawasaki customer service at 1-866-802-9381 to have their VIN verified. They can also reach out to the NHTSA’s safety hotline service available at 1-888-327-4236 or check for further information online at www.safercar.gov.