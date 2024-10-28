page ad skin

Ducati Scramblers Go Stealthy But Stay Hipster With Latest Update

Retro, stealthy, and Ducati—how much more hype can you get?

2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark and Full Throttle
Photo by: Ducati
Enrico Punsalang Enrico Punsalang
By: Enrico Punsalang
at 7:37am ET
Ducati, retro, and stealth—three things which, on their own, generate quite a bit of hype. So imagine what would happen if you put all three into one machine. Well, that's exactly what’s going on with the 2025 edition of the Ducati Scrambler, with refreshed versions of the Scrambler Icon Dark and Scramble Full Throttle set to hit the market.

Indeed, the Scrambler is a bike that changed the game for both Ducati and the motorcycling public. The retro-inspired model made Ducatis accessible to a wider audience, and has proven to be quite the cash cow for the House of Borgo Panigale. For reference, the Scrambler was the second-best-selling model for Ducati in 2023, following the Multistrada across all variants.

Personally, I’m a big fan of the Scrambler, as I see it as a breath of fresh air in today’s motorcycle market. It strikes a balance between past and present in that it has quite a bit of modern tech—electronic fuel injection, rider aids, and ride modes—all while retaining more classic elements such as an air-cooled engine and retro styling.

And so it’s easy to see why for 2025, Ducati’s going all in with the Scrambler once again, especially considering that the rest of its lineup seems to have taken a quantum leap forward in the tech department. The Scrambler Icon Dark, for starters, is all about a sleek and stealthy aesthetic. The bike does away with all the farckles you’d expect to find on a bike of this class, and is meant to be a fun, lightweight machine that can take you pretty much anywhere.

2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark - Parked
Photo by: Ducati
2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle - Parked
Photo by: Ducati

 

As for the Scrambler Full Throttle, well, Ducati says that it’s the sportiest model in the Scrambler Ducati range. It draws styling inspiration from flat track racers and features a side number plate bearing the number 62—an homage to the year the first Ducati Scrambler made its debut, 1962.

The Full Throttle also gets a lower handlebar, a shortened front fender, and a factory tail tidy for a cleaner, sportier aesthetic. Oh, and it also comes standard with fancy upgrades such as a Termignoni exhaust, Ducati Performance LED indicators, and an up and down quickshifter as standard.

As was the case with the previous iterations of the Scrambler, we can surely expect the new models to be snapped up by riders looking for a dapper yet fun-to-ride machine. Underneath this thing’s retro styling, it’s a pretty darn capable machine, and it’s super easy to have a blast on this thing pretty much anywhere you go.

Do you dig the 2025 Scrambler Icon Dark and Full Throttle’s styling? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Source: Ducati

