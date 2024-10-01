There are just some bikes that are begging to be customized straight off the showroom floor. Of course, the whole crop of neo-retro offerings that have been raking in tons of cash for manufacturers is on the top of this list. And the big brands that sell these bikes know that folks who buy them have an itch for customization that they can’t wait to scratch.

From Royal Enfield to BMW, Honda to Ducati, OEMs and aftermarket manufacturers have rolled out a near-endless catalog of upgrades and accessories designed to make your retro machine look even more retro. And Yamaha’s the latest to drop a huge crate of goodies for what many consider to be the neo-retro roadster of the moment, the Yamaha XSR900.

Now, I recently bought myself a previous generation XSR900, and I must say that it’s one of the best bikes I’ve ever owned. Apart from its gorgeous looks, it’s extremely fun to ride, and is perfect for folks who want that sleek retro look without having to worry about all the work that goes into maintaining and restoring a classic machine.

And so, regardless of the generation you choose, it’s the perfect bike for folks who want to customize their ride and keep on riding, worry-free.

Yamaha You could spend hours browsing through all the Y's Gear upgrades for the XSR900.

And Yamaha has made the whole custom thing much easier for everyone, as it’s just rolled out a whole selection of accessories for the XSR900 under its Y’s Gear brand. It’s a pretty comprehensive list of stuff, and will have any XSR900 owner or fan browsing for quite a good amount of time. The list includes everything from full exhaust systems, cowls and body panels, and even functional upgrades like lowering kits, luggage accessories, and heated grips.

Best of all, all these upgrades and accessories were developed and produced by Yamaha itself, which means that you won’t have to worry about your warranty flying out the window, as well as whether or not stuff will actually fit.

With all that being said, as of the moment, it seems that Yamaha’s Y’s Gear catalog for the XSR900 is available only in Japan. But hey, the internet’s a wonderful place, and pretty much anyone can get anything from anywhere in the world with the right connections and a few taps on your phone.

Personally, I’d love to slap on the front and rear cowl, as well as the full Akrapovic exhaust system on my XSR900 for that sporty cafe racer look. How would you kit out your XSR900? Let me know in the comments below.