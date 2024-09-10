Royal Enfield has always been about personality and self expression. That’s why it’s one of the few manufacturers to actually encourage the customization of its bikes. Throughout the years, RE has held numerous build-offs showcasing the talent and creativity of builders from all over the world.

But what if you want a custom bike but don’t want to go through the faff of working on the bike yourself or commissioning a pro builder to do it for you?

Well, luckily, Royal Enfield is now offering a one-of-a-kind customization program that allows you to have your own custom build, straight off the showroom floor. It’s called the Royal Enfield Factory Custom, and it’s quite an ambitious project for Royal Enfield. According to RE, you get to dictate pretty much the entire look of your bike. You’ll work hand-in-hand with the brand’s team of designers both in-person and online, and get to collaborate with them to bring your vision into reality.

So, how do you get started? Well, for now, the Factory Custom is available only in India, and folks residing there simply need to fill out a form on RE’s official website. From there, you’ll need to pay an Rs 5,000 (about $60 USD) fee to complete your registration. From there, it’s a waiting game for Royal Enfield to get in touch with you and begin the collaboration process.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

While all this is cool and all, we can’t really expect ground-up custom builds from this program. For starters, it’s still an OEM-made bike complete with a warranty, and Royal Enfield makes it explicitly clear that customization covers cosmetic parts only. RE also notes that the program is only applicable to the Classic 350, with more models slated for similar treatment in the near future.

As for the scope of customization, it includes custom paint, decals, badges, graphics, saddles, and seat covers—at least for now. So no major structural modifications here, and you’ll have to source all of these upgrades from the already expansive aftermarket surrounding Royal Enfield’s bikes.

It’s pretty cool that Royal Enfield’s going this far to connect to its customers at a deeper level. The brand has always been about standing out, and those of you who are into modding your bikes would know just how far a custom paint job can go in elevating your bike’s look.

It would definitely be exciting to see the Royal Enfield Factory Custom program make its way outside of India and cover more models in the process too. Personally, I’d love to get my hands on a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and give it some scrambler treatment.

What do you think of RE’s new customization program? What bike would you like to customize and what would you do to it? Let me know in the comments!