I'm not a financial advisor. I think I legally need to say that before continuing with this piece. But I am excellent at moto math.

For the uninitiated, moto math is when you justify any motorcycle or motorcycle-related purchase because... reasons. And you usually come out on top, as you're happy, broke, but happy. But this isn't the kind of moto math that makes you broke, at least, it might not. In theory, you could make money by following this logic.

I have a hunch that the latest iteration of the Panigale V4, with its double-sided swingarm and fairing-flush winglets, makes the 2022-2024 model the Last of the Mohicans in a sense. I mean, every Ducati sporting a Panigale badge since the 1199 has used a single-sided swingarm and, although we've seen this feature on countless bikes dating back to the 50s, it's an unofficial trademark of the Panigale.

Or, at least, it was.

The brand had a few hugely successful single-sided swingarm models, including the 916 and 996, before opting to fit the 999 with a double-sided swingarm. Today, 916s and 996s fetch a much higher premium than a 999, even though they're older and slower machines. Of course, this is down to much more than the introduction of a double-sided swingarm.

Massimo Tamburini designed the 916, and it's universally renowned as one of the most beautiful motorcycles ever made, and the 996 was a continuation of this design. Nevertheless, after a short stint using a double-sided swingarm, Ducati brought back the single on the 1098 and has featured one on its superbikes ever since.

All this is to say, single-sided swingarms are synonymous with high-performance Ducatis, and the one model that ventured away from that in the last 30 years is worth less than any other.

This time round, I don't see Ducati coming back to a single-sided swingarm again—there's just too much performance to be gained from a double-sided unit, especially considering how tire technology is evolving. Pair this with the way winglets are progressing, whether it be the size or how they dictate the design of the front of bikes, and it's hard to imagine a Panigale that'll be as striking as the current model for a while.

We may look back on the 2022-2024 Panigale V4 as one of the last beauties of this era or generation of motorcycles.

So, as a non-financial advisor, I'd hedge toward picking up a new or almost-new 2022-2024 Panigale V4 as a good investment. Ideally, you wouldn't ride it and keep it as pristine as the day you bought it, but I can't in all good conscience advise anyone to buy a Panigale and not ride it. If you buy one as an "investment", keep it in good nick.

Of course, things might not work out as I see them at all and you'll lose quite a bit on your purchase. But the moto math checks out because you'll get to own, ride, and care for a Panigali V4 for years—one of the beauties of the 2020s.

So, win or lose, you end up as the winner. Moto math.