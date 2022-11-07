It’s November 7, 2022, which means that it’s EICMA Eve and Ducati decided to give the world a present to kick off the festivities. The team from Bologna just introduced the 2023 Ducati Scrambler lineup—which marks the second-generation evolution of Ducati’s Land of Joy.

The new Scramblers are still powered by the 803cc, air- and oil-cooled Ducati Desmodue L-twin engine, which makes a claimed 73 horsepower at 8,250 rpm and 48.1 pound-feet of torque at 7,000 rpm. However, this engine is now mated to a revised transmission with a hydraulic slipper clutch. That's not all the powertrain upgrades, though.

For 2023, the Scrambler lineup now has a ride-by-wire throttle—which means that it gets ride modes. How many? Two, to be precise: Road, and Wet. Cornering ABS now comes standard, as does Ducati Traction Control. Furthermore, the second-gen Scramblers all get a 4.3-inch TFT display up front, which is ready for the Ducati Multimedia system, should you wish to pair it with your smartphone.

Gallery: 2023 Ducati Scrambler Icon, Full Throttle, and Nightshift

129 Photos

What else is new? The frame and swingarm have been revised and, perhaps most immediately noticeably of all, the rear shock is now a monoshock. Additionally, Ducati opted to make the rear subframe its own bolt-on piece for easier rider replacement and/or customization.

The 2023 Ducati Scrambler lineup rides on an 18-inch wheel up front and a 17-inch wheel in the rear, both shod in Pirelli MT60 RS tires. Brembo brakes come standard, and you get a 330mm disc up front. The 2023 Scramblers also get a new steel tank with color overlays, which are available in nine different colors—and there are, of course, other accessories like mudguards to mix and match colors at your whim.

Full LED lighting is now standard on the 2023 Scrambler lineup, including that iconic X-shaped DRL that Ducati has successfully turned into an integral part of Scrambler design. That same X logo now shows up on sump guards, as well as elsewhere throughout the design.

The 2023 Ducati Scrambler lineup will come in three variants: Icon, Full Throttle, and Nightshift. The Full Throttle is the sportiest one, with a clear flat-track inspiration to its design, as well as a standard quickshifter and Termignoni exhaust. (These are also available as accessory options for other Scramblers, as well.)

With the 2023 Ducati Scrambler’s accessible 795mm seat height, as well as the option for an A2-license version, this Ducati staple remains an inviting bike to entice a wide range of riders into the fold—not just the experienced ones.

Pricing and availability will vary by region, so your best bet is to check with your local Ducati dealer to find the most accurate information regarding your area.