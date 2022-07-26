Ducati threw its annual get-together, World Ducati Week, at Italy’s Misano World Circuit on July 22-24, 2022. The occasion pitted Ducati MotoGP and WSBK riders against one another in the Race of the Champions. Aside from the on-track action, Ducatisti marveled at the brand’s latest Panigale, Streetfighter, Multistrada, and DesertX models, but a secret viewing of the upcoming Scrambler stole the show.

Ducati forbade attendees and journalists from snapping photos of the renewed retro, but written reports point to a slimmer, lighter construction and updated technology. According to several European outlets, the 2023 Scrambler will weigh in five kilograms (11 pounds) lighter than its predecessor. That weight loss means the beginner-friendly naked goes from 189 kilograms (417 pounds) to 184 kilograms (406 pounds).

The Scrambler isn’t just physically lighter, it’s visually lighter too. Revisions to the frame, swingarm, and cast wheels contribute to the Duc’s slim figure, but the wider passenger seat suits more two-up adventures. The chassis may change in 2023, but the oil/air-cooled, Desmodromic, 803cc L-twin already meets Euro 5 standards, so we don’t anticipate any major power upgrades.

The star of the show may remain the same, but Ducati will surround it with a new supporting cast. Quickshifter and slipper clutch options should improve performance, while full LED lighting will lead the way. It looks like the Scrambler will ditch its round LCD display as well, replacing the unit with a rectangular, color TFT dash.

The sneak peek also revealed that Ducati could adopt interchangeable gas tank covers in 2023. We’ve seen similar custom-friendly features on competing neo-retros, but all accounts suggest that the Scrambler will retain its signature yellow hue alongside various classic color schemes.

While Ducati gave brand loyalists a small taste of the 2023 Scrambler, the firm will officially unveil the new model at EICMA 2022. The presentation will mark Ducati’s return to the trade show after a three-year hiatus. During that time, the Bologna brand revealed its latest and greatest via the Ducati World Premiere series, but the Scrambler rollout could signal a larger shift back to the EICMA exhibition floor.