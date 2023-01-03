Not all motorcycles speak to India’s two-wheeler consumers. As a result, many manufacturers send big-bore tourers and flagship superbikes elsewhere around the globe. Ducati remains undeterred by the challenges of the Indian moto market, however. The Bologna outfit has shipped its top-of-the-line sportbikes and adventurers to the subcontinent in recent years and that steady stream will only continue in 2023.

This year, the Italian marque has all its Ducs in a row through Q4 2023. Ducati previously introduced its newly-updated models as a part of the Ducati World Première 2023. The brand pulled the covers back on the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, Monster SP, Multistrada V4 Rally, Panigale V4 R, Streetfighter V4 SP2, Diavel V4, and the next-generation Scrambler. Phew! Still with us? We’re just getting to the good part.

2023 Ducati DesertX 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini

While the DesertX highlighted Ducati’s 2022 new models, the rally-inspired adventurer will lead the way into India by the second week of January, 2023. The Monster SP will stay hot on the heels of the ADV, arriving in India in Q2 with an MSRP of ₹15.95 lakh (~$19,270 USD). The third quarter will bring the Streetfighter V4 SP2 to the country with a ₹35.33 lakh (~$42,670 USD) price tag. The Diavel V4 will close out the quarter touting a ₹25.91 lakh (~$32,000 USD) asking price.

The Multistrada V4 Rally will kick off the Q4 offensive, commanding ₹29.72 lakh (~$35,900 USD) on the showroom floor. At the other end of the spectrum, the Scrambler Icon will go for ₹10.39 lakh (~$12,550 USD) while the Full Throttle and Nightshift variants bump the MSRP up to ₹12 lakh (~$14,500 USD). Ending the year with a bang, the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini will rank as the brand’s most expensive model in India with its ₹72 lakh (~$86,960 USD) sticker price.

"We are incredibly confident about 2023,” claimed Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra, “hence, we announce the arrival of nine new Ducati motorcycles and 2 new dealerships for the Indian market.”

To help Ducati move as many units as possible in India, the company will open a full-service shop in both Chandigarh and Ahmedabadr. The Changdigarh store's doors will open in January, 2023, and Ahmedabdr will follow suit soon after in Q1 2023.