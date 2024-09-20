Ducati kicked off its World Première 2025 festivities with a bang, in the form of updates to three members of the Multistrada V4 family. The 2025 Multistrada V4, V4 S, and V4 Pikes Peak all get several key rider (and passenger) focused upgrades, so let's take a look at what's on tap.

Across the range, you'll see a resculpted front end, designed to both optimize rider and passenger protection from the elements and also maintain the Multistrada's signature aggressive, sporty look.

The headlight and taillight are also new, and Ducati specifically redesigned the headlight in particular to get rid of shadows near the front wheel. In the back, the taillight will now blink at speeds lower than 15 kilometers per hour (or 9.3 miles per hour), as a function called Ducati Brake Light Evo. This should help to alert traffic behind you that you are slowing down, and enhance rider visibility and safety to other road traffic.

Ducati 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 - Studio - Right Side Ducati 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 - Studio - Left Side with Panniers Ducati

Additionally, Ducati made what sounds like an incremental change to the location of the swingarm pivot on the 2025 Multistrada V4s. It's now located one millimeter higher than it was before, which is aimed at reducing squat even when the bike is fully loaded.

Another change is the extended rear cylinder bank deactivation, which now keeps the rear cylinders deactivated not only at stops, but also at low riding speeds. Incidentally, the engine remains the tried and true 1,158cc V4 Granturismo that makes a claimed 170 horsepower at 10,750 rpm and 124 newton-meters (about 91.4 pound-feet) of torque at 9,000 rpm.

Additionally, the wheels have been redesigned to be a full 2 kilograms lighter (that's 4.4 pounds, folks), reducing unsprung mass. They're also forged now.

Interestingly, the Multistrada V4 S now also gets an automatic lowering device as standard. This adjusts the preload of the rear monoshock at speeds below 10 kilometers per hour (about 6.2 mph) so riders can more easily maneuver and reach the ground at low speeds. When the bike gets back up to a speed of 50 km/h (or about 31 mph), the preload adjustment reverts to wherever it was previously set. This feature can also be deactivated completely by the rider if they so choose.

If you're concerned about passenger comfort, Ducati also shifted the supports for both its side cases and its top case back a little bit. This gives the passenger a bit more room to maneuver. Additionally, Ducati is putting the Multi's multiple sensors to even greater work within the semi-active DSS Evo suspension system, integrating a new bump detection feature. There's also a new Wet Riding Mode across the range.

Opt for the 2025 Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak instead, and you'll get a sportier riding position, an Öhlins suspension, Race Riding Mode (no Enduro Mode on the Pikes Peak, though), a single-sided swingarm, and a 17-inch front wheel. Oh, and you'll also get some cool new race-derived graphics, inspired directly by Ducati's current fleet of MotoGP, MX, and superbikes.

The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 family should begin rolling into European dealerships in October 2024. If you're located in other international markets, your best bet for the most current information on both availability and pricing is to check with your local authorized Ducati dealer.