On September 19, 2023, Ducati officially introduced the newest member of the Multistrada family, the 2024 Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour. With a name like that, an informed motorcyclist would probably expect it to be a vehicle packed with all kinds of the bells and whistles that serious touring riders want. Those riders would be right, as this bike comes with a lot of standard features that those who spend long amounts of time in the saddle tend to appreciate.

The heart of the 2024 Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour is, as ever, the 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine. It makes a claimed 170 horsepower and 125 newton-meters (or approximately 92 pound-feet) of torque. Moreover, it was designed with the convenience of long-distance touring riders in mind in terms of maintenance intervals. Ducati recommends oil changes on this engine once every two years or 15,000 kilometers (or 9,000 miles), and valve clearance checks once every 60,000 kilometers (or 36,000 miles).

The 2024 Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour is equipped with four ride modes: Sport, Touring, Enduro, and Urban. Both Sport and Touring allow access to the full range of the V4 GT’s power, while Enduro and Urban both dial it back to 84 kilowatts (or 112.6 horsepower) to better accommodate those types of riding.

Gallery: 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour

8 Photos

For both functionality and touring comfort, the 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour comes with Travel and Radar packages fitted as standard from the factory. Ducati’s adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring is standard on this machine, as is the Skyhook semiactive suspension. Additionally, Ducati’s Minimum Preload and Easy Lift functions also come standard.

Other standard equipment on the 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour includes the adjustable windscreen, handguards, auxiliary LED lighting, tire pressure monitoring system, heated handgrips and heated saddles for both rider and passenger, hands-free opening gas cap, a center stand, and matching side cases to help pack up your gear for your next trip. The center stand inclusion is particularly nice for routine maintenance that riders will need to do on long trips, especially chain maintenance.

Short riders, Ducati is keeping you in mind with the Multistrada V4 family. There’s a factory low suspension kit available for the Multistrada V4s, including the new 2024 Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour as an available option at an additional charge.

Pricing and Availability

Ducati sells its bikes around the world, with different pricing and availability information in different regions. In the US, the MSRP starts at $27,895.

For the most accurate pricing and availability information in your region, no matter where you live, your best bet is always to reach out to your local authorized Ducati dealer to get up-to-date information.