When you think of adventure bikes, what comes to mind? If you’re like me and you ride long, far, and off the grid, then chances are bikes like the Yamaha Tenere 700 and Kawasaki KLR 650 come to mind. And indeed, I’m of the belief that bikes as simple as these are the most capable of taking you the distance.

But let’s be real, a lot of adventure bikes never really go adventuring. Instead, they’re snapped up by folks going through a midlife crisis and ridden maybe twice a month to the local Starbucks. But hey, regardless of how you use them, there’s no denying that ADVs are some of the most capable two-wheelers out there. And nowhere is this more true with today’s crop of flagship adventure tourers.

Recent years have seen a quantum leap when it comes to ADVs, in particular, the technology found in these machines. And while many of you would agree that today’s ADV bikes have way too much tech than they have any business having, I think they’re just following the old adage of “it’s better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.”

Leave it to no less than Ducati to embody this, with the 2025 update of the Multistrada V4. For the upcoming model year, Ducati has thrown pretty much anything and everything you could think of into the Multistrada V4, so much so that it might as well be a Panigale cosplaying as an adventure bike.

Let’s kick things off with what we can see. For 2025, the Multistrada V4 gets slightly updated bodywork. The bike’s fascia looks meaner, while its overall stance is more athletic, tying it more closely to its sportbike sibling—the perfect solution for someone who wants a sportbike, but whose back simply won’t cooperate.

But beneath the surface is where most of the updates lie.

For starters, the 2025 Multistrada V4 gets a rear cylinder deactivation system designed to improve fuel efficiency. This time around, this system allows you to ride around on two cylinders, particularly in stop-and-go traffic. So yeah, it’s like you’ve got two bikes in one—one with a V4 engine for max juice, and one with a parallel-twin engine for puttering around town—or maybe not really.

But the tech updates don’t stop there, the 2025 Multistrada V4 gets five riding modes, with an additional Wet mode keeping ham-fisted riders (or folks whose reflexes just aren’t what they used to be) rubber side down in rainy and slippery conditions. Enduro mode has also been tweaked to limit power to 114 ponies, as well as revised traction control and ABS deactivation at the rear wheel.

Those of you who’ll opt for the fancier V4 S model will even get an auto-lowering function. This system automatically lowers the bike’s ride height by about an inch as you come to a stop, making it easier to get on and off, as well as maneuver this massive machine in heavy traffic. Again, perfect for folks whose knees no longer have the strength and mobility they used to. And hey, shorter riders like me get the added benefit of confident stops, too.

Ducati

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Last but not least, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak makes a comeback for 2025, too, and it sets itself apart as being the sportiest iteration of this adventure bike. In fact, I’d go as far as saying that the Pikes Peak isn’t even an adventure bike, but rather a confused sportbike that wants to ride far all while dragging knee and popping wheelies whenever possible. It gets a single-sided swingarm and a racy livery inspired by none other than Ducati’s MotoGP racing team.

Styling aside, the Pikes Peak is a machine that’s pretty much in a class of its own. I mean, when was the last time you saw an ADV-based machine rocking carbon fiber goodies, an as-standard Akrapovic exhaust, and Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension just like that of the Panigale V4 S?

Overall, the 2025 Multistrada V4 range is looking like a total snack. It’s a bike that’s sure to attract a broad spectrum of riders—from young sporty riders looking to go the distance, to seasoned, gray-haired folks looking for a tech-laden machine. But what do you think? Is Ducati going overboard with all the tech, or is this really the direction adventure bikes are headed?